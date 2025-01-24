Borussia Dortmund turn to Chelsea outcast Chilwell

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is eager to facilitate an exit for Ben Chilwell this winter.

The left back, who is out of favor at Stamford Bridge, could be offered an escape route by Borussia Dortmund.

The German club is seeking alternatives after missing out on Chilwell's teammate Renato Veiga, who opted for a loan move to Juventus instead.

According to Football Insider, Chilwell, who has been told he has no future at Chelsea, is not in demand due to his £190K-a-week wages.

Chelsea may need to subsidize his wages, similar to the arrangement with Raheem Sterling at Arsenal.

Veiga, who joined Chelsea six months ago, sought more first-team football, prompting his move to Juve.