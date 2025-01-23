Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund feel Rashford's wages are too high

Ansser Sadiq
Borussia Dortmund feel Rashford's wages are too high to make an offer this winter
Borussia Dortmund feel Rashford's wages are too high to make an offer this winterAction plus
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has seen another exit door slam shut.

The Red Devils forward was hoping to earn a move to Borussia Dortmund this winter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, there appears to be no agreement with the clubs nor the club with the player.

Per The Mail, BVB chiefs feel that Rashford’s wages are far too high for them to consider doing a deal.

United are not willing to pay most of his salary for him to play for another team.

Rashford and United may have no choice but to make it work for the rest of this season.

Mentions
Rashford MarcusManchester UnitedDortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rivaldo: Signing Rashford would boost Barcelona
Man Utd star Rashford has move to Borussia Dortmund stall due to high wage demands
AC Milan ask Man Utd about centre-forward signing