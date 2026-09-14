Borussia Dortmund REJECT Jadon Sancho reunion

Jadon Sancho remains without a club following a summer exit from Manchester United.

Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021 as part of a £73M deal and went on to establish himself as one of the worst signings - not just for United - but in Premier League history.

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The 26-year-old was frozen out of United's first team, after claiming he was a “scapegoat” despite his dire performances. He then returned to Dortmund on loan, before a temporary stint at Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Conference League and scored in the final.

Sancho then joined Aston Villa on loan for the 2025/26 season, where he struggled to make an impact, but was part of their Europa League-winning squad.

With Villa uninterested in a permanent deal, he went back to Manchester, before being released as a free agent in June.

Qatari side Al Rayyan are rumoured to be preparing an offer, but that did not develop and the winger has since been spotted training at Flixton FC – who play in the top tier of the North West Counties Football League - the 10th tier of English football.

Brazilian club Palmeiras could be an option, but Dortmund boss Niko Kovac has closed the door on a possible third spell at Signal Iduna Park.

"I think we had a really good transfer window this summer.

"We're very well positioned. The squad is already very large. We have 26 outfield players, many of them young.

"We don't need to concern ourselves with rumours."