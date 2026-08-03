Jadon Sancho spotted training at 10th tier UK club

Jadon Sancho is facing a key call on his future following a summer exit from Manchester United.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021 for around £73M and went on to establish himself as one of the worst signings - not just for the Red Devils - but in Premier League history.

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The 26-year-old was frozen out of United's first team, after claiming he was a “scapegoat” despite his dire performances. He then returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan, before joining Chelsea on loan, and winning the UEFA Conference League with a goal in the final.

Sancho then joined Aston Villa on loan for the 2025/26 season, where he struggled to make an impact, but was part of their Europa League-winning squad.

With Villa uninterested in a permanent deal, he went back to Manchester, before being released as a free agent in June.

Qatari side Al Rayyan are rumoured to be preparing an offer, as Sancho seeks to revive his career, and the former £75M man is now training with Flixton FC – who play in the top tier of the North West Counties Football League - the 10th tier of English football.

Sancho thanked the club for their help - and praised the facilities on offer - in what has been a spectacular fall from grace for the ex-England international.