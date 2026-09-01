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Ex-Man United star Jadon Sancho set for shock move to Brazilian giants Palmeiras

Ex-Man United star Jadon Sancho set for shock move to Brazilian giants Palmeiras
Ex-Man United star Jadon Sancho set for shock move to Brazilian giants PalmeirasMaciej Rogowski / Alamy / Profimedia

Former Man United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the verge of a shock move to Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £73 million in July 2021, but was a complete failure, scoring 12 goals in his 83 games.

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He went out on loan on three separate occasions, first back to Dortmund, then to Chelsea, and most recently, Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old has been a free agent since his Man United contract expired earlier in the summer, ending a disappointing five years with the club.

Now, according to journalist Alfonso Partidor, Sancho is on the verge of a shoch move to Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

It’s understood the winger will sign a two year deal with the club, plus an option for a further 12-months should it be a success.

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Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedPalmeirasDortmundPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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