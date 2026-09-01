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DONE DEAL: Arsenal ace Ethan Nwaneri joins Dortmund on loan

DONE DEAL: Arsenal ace Ethan Nwaneri joins Dortmund on loan
DONE DEAL: Arsenal ace Ethan Nwaneri joins Dortmund on loanRyan Crockett / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri has joined German giants Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of 2026-27.

The 19-year-old has joined the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, and Jamie Gittens on the list of English youngsters to make the move to Dortmund.

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Unlike the other three, however, Nwaneri’s stay will only be temporary, as he joins on loan from reigning Premier League champions Arsenal for the rest of the season.

Dortmund’s move for Nwaneri comes after fellow new signing Giannis Konstantelias was ruled out for most of the season with an ACL injury.

Nwaneri remains the youngest player in Premier League history, making his Arsenal debut aged just 15 years and 181 days old against Brentford in 2022.

First team chances have been limited since, and the winger was shipped out on loan to Marseille for the second half of last season.

He made just 11 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice in the process.

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Premier LeagueEthan NwaneriDortmundArsenalBundesligaFootball transfers

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