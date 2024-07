Juventus make move for Man City defender Couto

Juventus are making a move for Manchester City fullback Yan Couto.

The Brazil international spent last season on-loan with Girona, helping them qualify for the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Couto is up for sale at City for €25m.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve aim to set up an initial loan deal for the fullback.

Juve see Couto as cover for captain and former City fullback Danilo.