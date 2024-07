Borussia Dortmund Heaven pressure arrives for Arsenal

Arsenal are facing a fight to keep hold of Ayden Heaven.

The highly-rated midfielder is a target for Borussia Dortmund, says the London Evening Standard.

Heaven is on scholarship forms and yet to sign a pro deal.

The midfielder is viewed as one for the future at Arsenal, but there are concerns with major clubs now expressing interest.

Heaven was with Arsenal's senior squad for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Porto last season.