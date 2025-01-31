Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel interesting Chelsea

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is interesting Chelsea.

The Independent says Chelsea are now scouting Kobel as they consider another keeper signing.

Any move for Kobel will wait until the summer, but management is losing confidence in senior No1 Robert Sanchez.

The Spain international has dropped several high-profile clangers this season, though remains manager Enzo Maresca's first-choice.

Switzerland international Kobel, meanwhile, has a contract with BVB to 2028.

