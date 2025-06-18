Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel explains resisting Chelsea, Newcastle interest

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has explained remaining with the German giants.

Kobel was being linked with Chelsea and Newcastle towards the end of last season, with his agent meeting with both clubs during a trip to London in April.

However, Kobel says he's now staying in Dortmund and explained to BILD: "Everyone knows that I feel extremely comfortable in Dortmund.

“I love the fans, the stadium, the club and the atmosphere.

“Everyone knows that and sees it when I’m on the pitch. I really appreciate that.”

Asked if he had given up on playing in the Premier League, he replied: “I can’t remember ever saying that this was my dream.”

