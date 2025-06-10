Jamie Gittens to Chelsea deal collapses ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea have failed to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of winger Jamie Gittens before the Club World Cup deadline.

Enzo Maresca’s side were hoping to add the 20-year-old to their ranks in the mini transfer window before the tournament but were unable to agree a fee with Dortmund, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Advertisement Advertisement

The German side promptly rejected Chelsea’s £55 million offer and are holding out for a fee of around £10 million more.

Gittens is understood to be keen on making the move to West London and has agreed terms over a seven-year deal with the Premier League side.

Chelsea will likely reignite their interest once the traditional transfer window starts as they aim to boost their options on the left wing.