Borussia Dortmund force Chelsea rethink over Chukwuemeka arrangement

Borussia Dortmund are aiming to keep hold of Carney Chukwuemeka long-term.

BVB are in talks with Chelsea today for the midfielder, with a loan arrangement on the table.

Their initial offer of a loan to June with a permanent option set at €30m was rejected by Chelsea.

Fussball Transfers say Chelsea had insisted Chukwuemeka would only leave in a straight loan.

However, the Blues have now had a rethink and will do business with BVB if they up their permanent option to €38m.