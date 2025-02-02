Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd attacker Rashford set for Aston Villa medical today

Borussia Dortmund force Chelsea rethink over Chukwuemeka arrangement

Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund force Chelsea rethink over Chukwuemeka arrangement
Borussia Dortmund force Chelsea rethink over Chukwuemeka arrangementAction Plus
Borussia Dortmund are aiming to keep hold of Carney Chukwuemeka long-term.

BVB are in talks with Chelsea today for the midfielder, with a loan arrangement on the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Their initial offer of a loan to June with a permanent option set at €30m was rejected by Chelsea.

Fussball Transfers say Chelsea had insisted Chukwuemeka would only leave in a straight loan.

However, the Blues have now had a rethink and will do business with BVB if they up their permanent option to €38m.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChukwuemeka CarneyChelseaDortmundBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund in talks for Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel interesting Chelsea
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids