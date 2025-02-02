Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd attacker Rashford set for Aston Villa medical today

Borussia Dortmund in talks for Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka

Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund in talks for Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund in talks for Chelsea midfielder ChukwuemekaAction Plus
Borussia Dortmund are in talks for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

BBC Sport says BVB are seeking to setup a loan deal for the youngster.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chukwuemeka has been made available during this month's transfer window by Chelsea as he's struggled to force his way into manager Enzo Maresca's plans this season.

Chelsea have also left the door open to placing the midfielder on-loan with French partners Strasbourg.

Dortmund currently sit 10th on the Bundesliga table and have just named Niko Kovac as new coach.

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueChukwuemeka CarneyChelseaDortmundStrasbourgFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel interesting Chelsea
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids
Borussia Dortmund turn to Chelsea outcast Chilwell