Borussia Dortmund in talks for Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka

Borussia Dortmund are in talks for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

BBC Sport says BVB are seeking to setup a loan deal for the youngster.

Chukwuemeka has been made available during this month's transfer window by Chelsea as he's struggled to force his way into manager Enzo Maresca's plans this season.

Chelsea have also left the door open to placing the midfielder on-loan with French partners Strasbourg.

Dortmund currently sit 10th on the Bundesliga table and have just named Niko Kovac as new coach.