Borussia Dortmund demand £25M for forward who Villa are desperate to sign this January

Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen is being targeted by Aston Villa this month and a £25M valuation has now been placed on the talented striker.

Villa are keen to sign a versatile forward this month and have made Malen their number one target, reports The Telegraph and now according to reports in Germany the 25-year-old has had a £25M price tag placed on him for any club interested this winter.

Manager Unai Emery has relied on Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran for goals this season after the summer sale of Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad and now look to bring in another forward to balance out their frontline this season.

Malen joined Dortmund in the summer of 2021 and has scored a total of 39 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions. The Dutchman has mostly operated on the right wing for Dortmund but can play across the frontline which will be useful for Emery as his Villa side often lacks versatility.

Summer signing Jaden Philogene has struggled to fit in under Emery and with reports linking him with a loan move to Ipswich Town, it could be the perfect time to snap up Malen and send the ex-Hull City star out to develop elsewhere.