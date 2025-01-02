Rogers on Duran's red card incident: There was no maliciousness nothing, it wasn't a stamp

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran showed no malice in his recent red card incident.

The in-form target man was sent off during a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United last month.

however, his teammate Morgan Rogers has defended Duran, echoing comments from boss Unai Emery that the tackle was accidental more than malicious.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast on December 27, Rogers stated: “I didn't actually see it, then obviously a few of the boys speaking about it after and then we've watched it back and we see that his left ankle kind of buckles and then his right foot can't really go anywhere, and then it looks bad from our angle, because from behind it just looks like he's standing on his back, so I can kind of see what the ref's seen at the same time.

"But yeah, I think when you look back and it's a whole as a player there's not much you can do, you're putting your foot down on the ground, it just happens that he's there. There was no maliciousness, nothing, it wasn't a stamp, I just think it was one of them things. But what can we do? It's one of them things we have to keep moving.”

On the game itself, he added: “That's the first time I've played there, the atmosphere was crazy. I knew going into it, a few of the boys have said that it was a difficult place to go, not just with the players that they've got, but also the crowd and the atmosphere and it certainly lived up to it.

“Especially them scoring early, probably we didn't help ourselves and they probably jumped on it a bit more but the experience, the occasion, it's one that I'll take in my stride and I'll get used to. I kind of like playing stuff with crowds like that, environments like that.”