Bologna move for Arsenal defender Kiwior

Bologna are moving for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Bologna are trying to make a deal with Arsenal.

Bologna are pushing for an agreement over a loan with a purchase option - even if just the loan itself would cost a major fee.

What is Kiwior's own attitude to the deal is unclear.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Arsenal that runs until the summer of 2028.