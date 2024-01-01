Bologna defender Beukema talks up Liverpool, West Ham ambitions

Bologna defender Sam Beukema could be heading to the Premier League in the near future.

The Reds are set to pursue the 25-year-old center half for a summer transfer, per The Mirror.

Manager Arne Slot has even admitted this week that he pursued Beukema back in 2021.

“I wanted to sign him. He had had a very good season at Go Ahead Eagles and we were looking for a central defender," he explained to reporters.

"We saw a lot of potential in him.”

He added: “I think he chose the wrong club, because Feyenoord did a lot better than AZ (Alkmaar)!

"But, in the end, he made a nice transfer to Bologna, where he is also doing well. Beukema is a very good player.”

Beukema has since stated: “I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club.

“I was a fan of West Ham.

“I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles. But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”