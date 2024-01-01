Tribal Football
Beukema: Bologna players 'charged' up for Villa clash
Bologna defender Sam Beukema says the players are "charged" to get a result at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Bologna go to Villa in the Champions League on the back of a 2-2 draw with Genoa on Saturday.

Beukema said at his preview media conference:  "We played very well for at least 70 minutes in Genoa, it was one of the best games of our season, but in football you need 90 perfect minutes.

"We lost concentration in the final minutes and we drew for this reason. After the match we were bitter, it's logical.

"We deserved the three points but we are close to getting a win, there's not much left and the right mentality is in our heads.

"We are charged and ready to get a positive result tomorrow."

