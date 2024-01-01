Liverpool captain Van Dijk expects major battle against Chelsea

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk expects a battle against Chelsea today.

Van Dijk sees the clash as a major test for Liverpool.

He wrote in his Liverpool match programme notes: "I know that Anfield will be bouncing for the visit of Chelsea, and for sure we will look to draw on that noise and atmosphere as we go for all three points. We all have our part to play in what will be a very tough game.

"I have been impressed by Chelsea's progress this season. I said a few weeks ago, after our win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, that they have gone under the radar a little bit within the media, but we will certainly not be underestimating them.

"A lot has been made about the number of changes they have made as a club during the past couple of seasons, but one thing that is absolutely certain is that they have a squad which is full of very good footballers, players who can cause problems for any team.

"They also have a manager who has a clear idea of how he wants his team to play, and who looks like he is starting to get the best out of the talent at his disposal.‌

"That means, then, that we will need to be fully focused and prepared to fight from the first whistle for the points. We have had some good days and nights against Chelsea in recent years, but that counts for nothing this weekend. We need to be ready, and we need to be somewhere near our best if we are to get the result we want.

"There is no doubt that the next three weeks are going to challenge each and every one of us. Starting on Sunday, we will play seven games in the space of 20 days, across three competitions and against some very good teams. We are going to be tested, and we are going to need everyone at their very best.

"That, though, is exactly what we want. We want to be playing in big games. We want to be competing in the Champions League, at the top end of the Premier League and in the domestic cup competitions. We are Liverpool and that means testing periods such as this should be seen as normal and approached with excitement rather than trepidation."

Van Dijk continues: "The most recent international period ended in frustration for me personally, but there were some real positives for some of my teammates.

"Congratulations, for example, to Conor Bradley, who captained Northern Ireland for the first time. In football, there are few greater honours than being chosen to lead your country out and I know Conor and his family will be extremely proud, as they should be.

"Others showed some of their best form too, including Trent Alexander-Arnold with England, Dominik Szoboszlai with Hungary and Luis Diaz with Colombia. Hopefully they, and others, will return with both form and confidence, ready for the big challenges to come.

"As I say, this is a period in which we will need every single member of the squad. We are all satisfied with the start we have made to the campaign, with nine wins out of 10 games in all competitions, but that only makes us hungrier to deliver more.

"We don't want to be remembered as a side which flew out of the blocks and then faded away. We want to get stronger and stronger as the season progresses, delivering big performances and big results on a consistent basis. That is what we will be demanding of ourselves."