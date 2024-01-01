Tribal Football
Bologna captain Ferguson encourages Aston Villa interest

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson admits he sees his future in the Premier League.

The Scotland international was linked with Juventus and Aston Villa last season before suffering a knee injury towards the end of last season.

Ferguson said: "Receiving an offer was a possibility, last season I played well. Today, however, I don't think about it, I used my energy to recover from the injury. I could have also left, but I am here and I am happy."

The Scot saw Bologna teammates Josh Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori leave for Manchester United and Arsenal respectively over the summer.

He also told Il Corriere di Bologna: "It's normal, I'm happy for both of them, playing in the Premier League remains my dream, I don't know when but I want to get there."

