Di Canio urges Juventus to go for Man Utd striker Zirkzee: Take advantage of confusion there!

Lazio great Paolo di Canio has encouraged Juventus to move for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Di Canio believes the former Bologna centre-forward's game doesn't suit the Premier League.

Discussing an alternative for Dusan Vlahovic at Juve, Di Canio told Tuttosport: "This is the great flaw that I find in Juve. It is not possible that there is no alternative to the centre forward.

"And I would not transform (Kenan) Yildiz: he is not on a par with (Timothy) Weah and Nico Gonzalez.

"I would borrow Zirkzee from Manchester United. For years they have been making crazy choices there and nothing works. And for the Premier he is a bit too slow, in the confusion that there is at United maybe they can loan him."