Bogarde continues to impress at Aston Villa

Action Plus
Lamare Bogarde is proud of making his debut with Aston Villa.

The defender is the nephew of former Holland defender Winston Bogarde and made his debut last week in victory over Leicester City.

Bogarde said, "I'm in touch with my uncle. He played for Ajax, Barcelona, ​​Milan, Chelsea... His career was really good and I want to follow in his footsteps."

Villa boss Unai Emery also stated: "He played well in pre-season. He has the qualities to play there and do well. I saw him comfortable. When we bet on young players it is because they have potential and because they know our style, our idea and our demands."

Bogarde played a full 90 at right-back in yesterday's 3-2 win against Everton.

