Boehly increased a Chelsea transfer offer because of a superstition this summer

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly increased a transfer offer because of a superstition.

The American was negotiating a signing in his first summer in charge, per ESPN, which led to an unusual situation.

He was set to swoop for a player going to another Premier League team for £12M

While Boehly could have bid £13M, he finds that number unlucky, which resulted in a £14M bid.

While the player in question has not been revealed, it does point to the Blues’ unusual transfer activity in the past two years.