Chelsea close to signing Boca Juniors defender in HUGE transfer
Chelsea are close to finding an agreement to complete a deal to sign Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

The defender will be loaned back to Boca for an initial six months, which may be increased depending on his progress.

Per The Athletic, the Blues have all but agreed a deal worth £17 million plus add-ons.

Anselmino has also settled on personal terms with the club, which were not thought to be an issue.

Boca were initially hesitant to sanction his exit, but the terms are now favorable for the South American club.

They will get to retain his services until the Argentine league ends in December.

