Bobic admits trying to land Kompany for Hertha Berlin
Former Hertha Berlin chief Fredi Bobic admits he considered hiring Vincent Kompany while in charge.

Bobic says he went for the Bayern Munich coach before he left Anderlecht for Burnley.

He told Sky Deutschland: "I spent an evening with Vincent two years ago. We talked a lot about football.

"At that point, he was already leaning towards England. It probably wouldn't have worked in the situation we had in Berlin.

"Later, I decided on Sandro Schwarz. The way he thought about football was more suited to the English management system. You only find that in Germany at the really big clubs. He was perhaps a little ahead of the game."

