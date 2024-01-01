BLOCKED! Eghbali will stop Boehly selling Chelsea shares

Tribal Football
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly faces being BLOCKED from selling his shares to an outside investor.

Boehly has fallen out with fellow Blues owner, Behdad Eghbali, with it being claimed the pair are ready to buy eachother out of the club.

The Sun says with Eghbali's Clearlake Capital the majority owners, they can block Boehly from selling his shares.

As part of their agreement, Clearlake can block  any sale of their partner's shares. Clearlake hold 61.5 per cent of Chelsea's shares.

Boehly and fellow investors Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter hold the remaining shareholding.

Given the tension, it's been suggested Clearlake will offer to buy their partners - including Boehly - out completely.

