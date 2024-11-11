BLOCKED! Amorim stopped from starting Man Utd job

New boss Ruben Amorim will not be able to start work at Manchester United on Monday.

The Portuguese will have to wait a few more days before he can officially begin work at Carrington with his new players.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim has to obtain a work visa for the UK, having left Sporting CP in Portugal on Sunday after a dramatic 4-2 win over Braga.

Per The Mail, the 39-year-old is still awaiting for his permit, which should not take too long.

Given many players are absent for most of this break for internationals, he will not be missing out on too much training ground time.

Amorim takes over from interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and takes the place of sacked coach Erik ten Hag.