Blackburn accept Ipswich offer for Szmodics

Blackburn have accepted an offer for forward Sammie Szmodics from Ipswich Town.

The Premier League new boys look set to bring in the talented midfielder this week.

Per the BBC, both clubs are holding talks about the final terms of the agreement.

Szmodics had made it clear that he wanted to leave for a top flight club this summer.

The source adds that the deal is likely to be for a fee that could rise to about £11 million.

Ipswich are making other moves, with England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is poised to join on loan.

