Birchall replaces Wilshire as Arsenal's Under-18s head coach

Adam Birchall has become Arsenal's under-18s head coach following Jack Wilshere’s departure to Norwich City this week.

Birchall’s first game in charge will be the away match against Norwich City Under-18s this Saturday as he steps up to his biggest role yet after years of experience which dates back to his days as a scholar in the club’s academy in the 2001/02 season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Academy Manager and Gunners legend, Per Mertesacker explained how Birchall is the right man for the job.

“Adam has a wealth of experience at Arsenal, having worked at every phase of our Academy, most recently as our Under-17s head coach and Under-18s assistant coach," he said. "He is a highly-qualified and highly-skilled individual who will transition into his new role effortlessly.

“Having played for our Academy and coached here for almost 10 years, Adam is a key member of the Arsenal family. We are confident that Adam will lead this important age group in a forward-thinking, exciting and energetic way.”