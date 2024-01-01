Biancheri hits ground running for Man Utd U18s

Manchester United youth star Gabriele Biancheri continued his fine form this term.

The teenager, who signed for the Red Devils in February 2023, scored twice for the Under-18s this weekend.

Biancheri now has six goals in four matches for the U18s this campaign, showcasing his first team credentials.

United fans will be hoping the youngster can carry this form into the rest of the term.

Biancheri has also scored for the Under-21s, netting in his only appearance so far this term.