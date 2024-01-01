Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
That bloody phone! Why Garnacho is odd man out at Man Utd as Amad and Rashford find form
Spurs captain Son: We dominated Arsenal, but...

Biancheri hits ground running for Man Utd U18s

Biancheri hits ground running for Man Utd U18s
Biancheri hits ground running for Man Utd U18sTribalfootball
Manchester United youth star Gabriele Biancheri continued his fine form this term.

The teenager, who signed for the Red Devils in February 2023, scored twice for the Under-18s this weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Biancheri now has six goals in four matches for the U18s this campaign, showcasing his first team credentials.

United fans will be hoping the youngster can carry this form into the rest of the term.

Biancheri has also scored for the Under-21s, netting in his only appearance so far this term.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBiancheri GabrieleManchester United