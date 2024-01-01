Man Utd boss Ten Hag hoping De Ligt injury not serious

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explained Matthijs de Ligt's substitution in yesterday's win at Southampton.

De Ligt was taken off in the second-half having opened the scoring in the 3-0 win.

Ten Hag later said: “It looks like (cramp) yes.

“We had internationals, short in the season, some are short in the pre-season, some come from intercontinental flights so then you know you have a 12.30 game and you can struggle.

“Hopefully it’s nothing serious, we have to assess it today, or tomorrow and then we can see.”