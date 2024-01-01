Heerenveen coach Van Persie defiant after 9-1 humbling: It happened with Arsenal

Heerenveen manager Robin van Persie has come out and accepted a humbling loss this weekend.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker saw his team lose 9-1 in the Dutch league.

After suffering their biggest defeat ever at AZ Alkmaar, Heerenveen boss Van Persie admitted he learned a lot from the loss.

“This is tough. You´ll encounter a number of bumps in your career. This was a very big bump. We learned a few more lessons from this match than we normally would,” said van Persie, who has won one game, drawn one and lost two matches so far this term.

'”his is part of football. I have not been traumatized by this and neither have my players.

“You want to get the best out of yourself. That involves falling and getting up again.

“I also know how it works.

“I also lost 8-2 to Manchester United once.

“That wasn't fun either, but it's part of being a footballer. It's part of everyone's journey to become the best version of themselves.

“That's a road of trial and error, but in the end, it's precisely at moments like these that it's about owning it like a guy. Towards the boys, the media, your family and friends. The football world can be quite a tough world. Quite a lot of people like it when things go badly. You have to own that. It's very easy to be happy and put on some music when you win a game. Then everyone is at their best.

“It's about standing with your chest out in these very situations and being proud of yourself and each other. That's what we have to continue to do. We remain ourselves, even when things get tough. That's what I believe in and what the boys believe in.”