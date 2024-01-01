Man Utd legend Scholes takes aim at Ashworth and Brailsford: Are they up to it?!

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken aim at two of the club's new directors.

Scholes has questioned the experience of David Brailsford and Dan Ashworth.

He said: “Manchester United should always have the best that’s out there to fill any role. They have brought in people with experience, but not people with experience of a club like Manchester United. It’s different to everywhere else. Okay, (chief executive Omar) Berrada has been at City, (technical director) Jason Wilcox was at Southampton and (sporting director) Dan (Ashworth) was at Newcastle.

“Sir Dave Brailsford, what’s he done that’s been successful in football so far? I’m not sure. He was involved at Nice with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and I’m not sure how that went. It’s a different animal dealing with Manchester United. There’s spotlight on you every single day, every single minute of every day.”

On Ashworth, he also said: "Everyone talks about how well Ashworth did at Brighton, but it’s so much easier to buy these types of players for Brighton.

"Manchester United need players who are ready to go now. Brighton can have them for a year or so, wait for them and then sell them for however much money, because the scrutiny is not really on them.

“If Brighton sign a player for £35-40m, nobody really takes notice until maybe he starts to do well like (Moises) Caicedo. At Manchester United they have got to be ready now, they have got to be there straight away.”