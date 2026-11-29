Newcastle could face a crucial call on the future of midfielder Joe Willock in the January window.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Magpies so far this season, with two goals in his 11 Premier League appearances, but talks over a new contract have reportedly stalled.

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Newcastle are keen on to tie him down to a new deal, with his current contract at St James’ Park set to expire at the end of the season, but the player himself is unsure over his next step.

Manager Matthias Jaissle is clear in his view of wanting to retain Willock on Tyneside, but they could look to sell at the start of 2027, if a new agreement is not signed.

Reports from Turkish outlet A Spor claim Besiktas are keeping a close eye on the situation after failing with an offer for the former Arsenal man back in August.