Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle is expected to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Jaissle has endured a mixed started to life on Tyneside with just three Premier League wins on the board so far in the 2026/27 season.

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The German coach has confirmed several sales from the Magpies squad over the summer were sanctioned prior to his arrival and he wants to boost several areas.

A new striker is likely to be on his hitlist amid rumours he could make a move for ex-Newcastle forward Ivan Toney - who reportedly wants to move back to England from Saudi Arabia - but Jaissle is not engaging in speculation over a deal for the veteran attacker.

"I like these creative questions. I can just say that Ivan is a fantastic player. But, I will not participate in any rumours over transfers."

Toney made two Premier League appearances for Newcastle during a loan spell in 2015/26.