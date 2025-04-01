Besiktas coach Solskjaer in face-to-face talks with Kante

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Besiktas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring N'Golo Kante to Turkey.

The Al-Ittihad midfielder is a major summer target for Solskjaer, says Fotomac.

Indeed, the former Manchester United manager recently met face-to-face with the Chelsea legend to discuss a return to Europe.

Solskjaer explained the club's project to him and seems to have made an impression on the France international, who is eager to return to Europe this summer. With a year left on his contract, he is even willing to give up his huge salary.

For their part, Al-Ittihad are also willing to do business, so long as the Black Eagles make a reasonable offer.

