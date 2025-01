Besiktas attacker Semih Kiliçsoy is interesting Aston Villa.

The Mirror says Villa are planning to make a bid for Kiliçsoy before the January window closes.

It's suggested the player's price tag is set at around €30m.

Kiliçsoy's deal with the Black Eagles runs to 2030.

The attacking midfielder is also on the radar of Nottingham Forest and PSG.