Bernardo: Man City have already lost Prem title

Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City's title defence is already over.

City now trail leaders Liverpool by 14 points.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bernardo told Sky Sports: "The reality is that we have to accept the situation. I'm not looking at Liverpool, because we are in sixth place. We can no longer rely on what other teams, like Liverpool or Arsenal, are doing.

"The only objective now is to focus on the next game to try to get three points. Although it is not impossible, at the moment we can say without hesitation that Manchester City are out of the title race. It is too late to recover."

The City attacking midfielder then added: "Many say that you can't win the championship before January, but you can certainly lose it. And this season, the truth is that we have practically lost it."