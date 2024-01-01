Holland coach Koeman responds to Bergwijn after new blast

Holland coach Ronald Koeman has responded to Steven Bergwijn's comments this week.

After ending the new Al Ittihad signing's international career, Koeman received a blast from Bergwijn, with the former Ajax and Tottenham winger claiming he never felt supported by the Oranje coach.

Bergwijn said: "This is not how you treat your players. I don't want to play for him anymore, I won't play for someone who treats me like he did in front of the media. He could have called me, listened to my version of events. How can he say such things without speaking to me?

"Of course, I will improve enormously from a financial point of view, I won't lie, but it's also interesting from a sporting point of view. I will play with Benzema, Kanté, Fabinho, Diaby, Pereira... I'm excited to become their teammate!"

And now Koeman has offered a new counter-reply: "Yes, I heard him respond to me. It's logical that he reacts, but we won't talk about it further. It doesn't affect me at all. I only said one thing: at this stage he hasn't shown sporting ambition. I didn't say much more.

"I said something that I support. Let's not make a big deal out of it. He responded, it's his right. I have no problem with Steven. I've always supported him as coach of the national team and I gave him a chance, even last summer during the European Championship. But that's not important at this moment."