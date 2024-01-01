Tribal Football
Spurs captain Son: We can still improve

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son feels there's much to improve after yesterday's win against Tokyo Verdy.

Spurs won 3-2 in the latest friendly of their preseason tour of Japan.

Son scored on the day and later said: "It's a lot of humidity compared to the UK. The boys worked hard during the week. We played our way. It's important to win the game the way we want to play football.

"This week we worked hard in Japan, in different weather conditions. I am very proud of how they worked and played.

"I think we can improve our fitness. We want to take another step forward. We have to be ready and take steps forward every single session."

