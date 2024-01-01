Teddy Sheringham exclusive: I beat the Oranje with England - Southgate's lads can do it again!

During Euro 96, England beat the Netherlands in a match which immediately went down in English football folklore. Speaking during Euro 2024 one of the main protagonists in that 4-1-win, Teddy Sheringham, told Tribalfootball it was the best international he ever took part in.

In fact, it was his best ever game, Sheringham now says when faced with Tribalfootball again before the next meeting with the Dutch.

“There are lots of games you look back and say, ‘ played well in that’, and the game against Holland I could watch back all the time to rekindle the memories. My first goal was a header but my second one was a good goal. If you see where I started - I wasn’t the quickest - then ended up getting the rebound,” Sheringham reminisces about a brilliant day for him and English football.

“It was just desire and anticipation. That final 4-1 goal gets a lot of mentions, the satisfaction was great as the build-up was great with McManaman and then Gazza passing to me. It was definitely one of England’s best team goals as it was against a top team like Holland.”

Two wins in 15 meetings

Ahead of Euro 96, England had failed to beat the Netherlands in five meetings. Between 1988 and 2019 England faced the Netherlands 15 times and won only twice with the second being a friendly in 2018. Clearly this is an opponent England traditionally have found it tough to play against, and manager Terry Venables took great pride in that win in 1996.

“He had a big admiration for the Dutch and the way they played at the time. We watched a lot of videos of how they played, how they conducted themselves and Venables said, ‘this is what we've got to aspire to be’. So, when we actually played them off the park the way we did, I think it was a big moment for him,” Sheringham continues, while dismissing the notion that the build-up to the game was perhaps a little different than what it usually was. The atmosphere was made for a win, though.

“The excitement was massive; the country was anticipating a win and we delivered. We had huge belief and we had top players who delivered on the big occasion. We knew we were playing a top Dutch side, so they helped us get up for it,” Sheringham remembers of a game where England went in at half-time with a 1-0 lead following a Shearer penalty.

“Nothing was different at half-time to how previous half-time team talks had gone. We were confident, playing well and we had big players who delivered in the second half.”

Criticism of Southgate too harsh

Sheringham and England went on to get knocked out on penalties in the semifinal, just like they left the World Cup two years later after missing a couple of penalties against Argentina - once again with Sheringham in the squad. So what did he think when England reached penalties against Switzerland.?

“I was confident we could get through. The lads practice and prepare well for penalties. Most of the players take penalties for their club and take penalties under pressure week in week out. Saka takes for Arsenal; Toney takes for Brentford; Palmer takes for Chelsea. This is important and it showed with five top penalties. Again, we have big players who can deliver big moments.”

It is not the first time England succeeded in a penalty shootout during Gareth Southgate’s tenure and it is all down to preparation, according to the former Tottenham and Manchester United striker.

“Preparation is key, but you can’t replicate a penalty shootout environment. However, everything that can be done is being done and our penalty takers are super confident players,” says Sheringham, who believes the England manager is being treated unfairly.

“I think the critics are too harsh. You look at the job he has done and you can’t criticize. Yes, the football hasn’t been pretty all the time, but the results are there. As well as talent, you need a good team ethic and the team ethic is great. They all want to win; they play for each other as well.

“These young players are experienced which is a very positive sign. The likes of Harry Kane have played at the top level for a while now, Bellingham is playing for Real Madrid, Saka plays at a top level for Arsenal and Foden at Manchester City. That is why it’s working well for Southgate."

