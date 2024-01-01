Farioli says Sulemana's failed loan move to Ajax was "chaotic"

Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana was hopeful of completing a loan switch to Ajax but the deal fell apart in the last hours of the Dutch transfer window.

Ajax believed they submitted the transfer documents seconds before the deadline but ultimately did not sign the promising young talent.

Manager Francesco Farioli spoke on the youngster's move after it was revealed that he is not going to get much game time under Saints boss Russell Martin.

Speaking to Ajax's media channel, Farioli said they just have to move on from the whole transfer debacle.

“I would have loved to switch off my phone before the deadline.

"I tried but unfortunately I received some calls which (meant I couldn’t). We knew there was a reality we are facing with the finances of the club.

“We lost two players and had the situation with the player coming in (Kamaldeen). It was a bit chaotic and it generated a bit of frustration for all the people involved.

"This is clear. We are now in a point in the road where we can cry about what happened or we can look for a solution."