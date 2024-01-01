Bentancur at risk of 12-game ban after “very bad joke” about Spurs captain Son

Bentancur at risk of 12-game ban after “very bad joke” about Son's family

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur could be banned for up to 12 games after being charged by the Football Association for an alleged racist "joke" about teammate Heung-min Son.

The midfielder made the comment during an interview broadcast in his native Uruguay in June but has since issued private and public apologies.

He said the remark was a “very bad joke” however the FA have now charged him an “aggravated breach” of its rules stating that he:

"Acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

An aggravated breach is defined by the FA as a reference that “whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin”.

Bentancur, if found guilty, could be banned for between six and 12 games and has until September 19th to respond to the charg. In the meantime remains available to play in the North London derby this weekend.