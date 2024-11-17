Benfica wing-back Carreras: Man Utd have buy-back option, but...

Tribal Football
Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras has played down talk of a return to Manchester United.

The Spain U21 star has been linked with a return to Old Trafford, with his deal carrying a buy-back option for United.

But Carreras told Marca: “The truth is that, with confidence, a player changes a lot. Since I arrived, I have played everything and I am on top. The important thing is to continue to win games, but individually I feel very good. Now we go much more to the goal, more to the goal, which follows the shield of Benfica and for a few years we have not seen so much. Now we are very well and aiming for everything.

“I am focused on what I have to do, because every three days I have a game. It's always beautiful to hear from teams and everyone wants to grow, but I'm very well here.

"United have a purchase option that was signed, but I'm very happy here. I have five years of contract with Benfica and I want to win titles and continue to grow personally, I am still 21 years old. I want to win, either with Spain or Benfica, to continue to grow.”

