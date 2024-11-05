Benfica hero fears losing Carreras back to Man Utd

Former Benfica and Portugal defender Alvaro Magalhaes has concerns about losing one of their key players.

The Portuguese club signed Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Manchester United permanently in the summer.

Given he has shone in domestic games, Magalhaes believes that incoming United boss Ruben Amorim will want to activate a buy-back clause to bring back Fernandez to Old Trafford in January.

Magalhaes, speaking to A Bola, said: "I only fear that Ruben Amorim will take him to Manchester United.

"It seems to me that he has the quality to be one of the first options and looking at the squad I believe that with the new coaching staff he could be a possibility again, especially because the new coach knows him very well from what he saw of him at Benfica."

"The decision is not just in the club's hands," Magalhaes added.