Benfica prepare to offer return to Man City star Bernardo

Paul Vegas
Benfica are lining up a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Benfica hope to convince the Portugal international to make a return to his former club this summer.

A Bola says Bernardo is prepared to take a hefty pay-cut on his current £300,000-a-week City wages to make a return home. The midfielder's deal expires at the end of June.

Bernardo, 30, favours a return to Benfica ahead of options, particularly with the prospect of moving to Barcelona now diminishing.

The veteran, however, could yet be offered new terms by City, where manager Pep Guardiola is eager to hang onto the playmaker.

