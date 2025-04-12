Tribal Football
Most Read
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Man City boss Guardiola pushed for Salah reaction

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola pushed for Salah reaction
Man City boss Guardiola pushed for Salah reactionAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated Liverpool on securing Mohamed Salah to a new contract.

The Egyptian great penned a new deal to 2027 on Friday, with Guardiola asked for a reaction ahead of today's clash with Crystal Palace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Catalan said: "That's good for Arne Slot and the fans of Liverpool. There's no doubt the quality of Mo Salah."

Meanwhile, Guardiola also commented on City's own transfer plans.

He said, "I don't know what's going to happen. Of course, the club is working, but we are not going to have 45 players in the squad as it's not sustainable, in terms of emotionally for the team.

"We have to see - except Kevin (De Bruyne) - all the other contracts and we'll see until the end how they behave - how we are. We are going to see."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedManchester CityLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Salah forced FSG and Liverpool data geeks to rip up contract policy
Salah: Eldest daughter happiest we're staying with Liverpool
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?