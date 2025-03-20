Tribal Football
Benfica goalkeeper Trubin aware of Man City rumours

Paul Vegas
Benfica goalkeeper Trubin aware of Man City rumours
Benfica goalkeeper Trubin aware of Man City rumours
Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin admits he is aware of interest from Manchester City.

Trubin is being tracked by City as a potential replacement for Ederson.

"I don't know, I saw it on the interest just like you," he told Sport.ua. "Right now, I'm completely focused on the national team, then on Benfica.

"Because there's an important stretch of championships and cups ahead, and everything else needs to be postponed for later."

There is talk of Ederson leaving City this summer for the Saudi Pro League. 

Trubin, 23, was also linked with City during the January market.

