Bellerin convinced much more to come from ex-Arsenal teammate Saka

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is already one of the world's best players at the age of 23.

That is the view of his former teammate Hector Bellerin, who only has praise for the forward.

Saka has been a shining light for the club, becoming their most valuable player in attack.

Real Betis defender Bellerin stated, per The Standard: "I think that (Arsenal) are a relatively young squad with young players that have a lot of presence, but are still a few years away from their prime.

“It's crazy to say that Bukayo Saka might be a few years away from his prime still. He’s not in his prime and he's probably already better than 99% of players at their prime."

He added: "I was part of the squad when he started to train with the first team and you see how he's improved, how he enjoys football."

