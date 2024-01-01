Beckham on Arsenal attacker Saka: I love him as a player and everything that he represents as a footballer

Beckham appeared on the Rio Presents podcast and spoke on the England international who’s work on and off the pitch is an inspiration.
"You look at the guy, I love him as a player," he said. "I love him as a person, firstly, but I love him as a player. And everything that he represents as a footballer, not just on the field, but off the field as well.
"He's trying to make a difference in many different areas. But you know that he's focused on his players as well, and that's what I love about him. So I think he's a great number seven."
Both players have had their ups and downs especially for England, with Saka missing a crucial penalty in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out against Italy while Beckham was infamously sent off against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup. The ex-Manchester United midfielder could see a bit of himself in the Arsenal star as he continues to develop in to a world class player.
Saka also funded 120 life-changing operations for children in Kano in collaboration with charity BigShoe whilst donating over 100 football boots as part of Football For Good Day whilst working with Street Soccer Academy.