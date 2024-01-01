Beckham on Arsenal attacker Saka: I love him as a player and everything that he represents as a footballer

Beckham on Sake: I love him as a player and everything that he represents as a footballer

Premier League legend David Beckham has given his thoughts on Arsenal winger Buyako Saka this week.

Beckham appeared on the Rio Presents podcast and spoke on the England international who’s work on and off the pitch is an inspiration.

"You look at the guy, I love him as a player," he said. "I love him as a person, firstly, but I love him as a player. And everything that he represents as a footballer, not just on the field, but off the field as well.

"He's trying to make a difference in many different areas. But you know that he's focused on his players as well, and that's what I love about him. So I think he's a great number seven."

Both players have had their ups and downs especially for England, with Saka missing a crucial penalty in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out against Italy while Beckham was infamously sent off against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup. The ex-Manchester United midfielder could see a bit of himself in the Arsenal star as he continues to develop in to a world class player.

Saka also funded 120 life-changing operations for children in Kano in collaboration with charity BigShoe whilst donating over 100 football boots as part of Football For Good Day whilst working with Street Soccer Academy.